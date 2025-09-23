Open Menu

Abu Dhabi To Host 2nd Social Care Forum Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The second edition of the Social Care Forum 2025 will kick off tomorrow at Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Organised by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the two-day forum will be held under the theme “Future Ready Social Care: People, Practice, and Policy.”

Held as part of the Year of Community initiatives, the forum aims to explore mechanisms for developing social care systems and addressing the evolving needs of communities at different stages of life.

The forum serves as a leading platform that brings together thought leaders, specialists, policymakers, and innovators in the field of social care from the UAE and around the world. Its programme includes interactive panel discussions, inspirational talks, expert interviews, research presentations, and specialised training workshops that will provide social care professionals in Abu Dhabi with accredited continuous professional development hours.

An exhibition will run alongside the forum, highlighting the most prominent initiatives and innovative projects in the social sector. Discussions will also focus on global trends and future developments in humanitarian services, strategies for attracting and retaining top talent in the social sector, and the adoption of innovative approaches and digital transformation in social services, all contributing to enhanced quality of life and the sustainability of humanitarian and social work.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi All From Top

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

17 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

29 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

38 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

47 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

2 hours ago
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

2 hours ago
 Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council holds third meeting

UAE Media Council holds third meeting

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million int ..

ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East