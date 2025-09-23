Rulers Of Emirates Congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince On National Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 95th National Day.
The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
The Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Ras Al Khaimah also dispatched similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
More Stories From Middle East
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day3 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Development Project in Ka ..33 minutes ago
-
Actors from BRICS+ countries visit Bolshoi Theatre during InteRussia fellowship1 hour ago
-
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM2 hours ago
-
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation2 hours ago
-
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement2 hours ago
-
Korea logs public account deficit for 5th consecutive year in 20243 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 20253 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow3 hours ago
-
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador3 hours ago