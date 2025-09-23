Open Menu

Afghan Boy Survives Hiding In Plane’s Landing Gear To Delhi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:48 PM

A 13-year-old Afghan boy risked his life by hiding in an aircraft’s landing gear from Kabul to Delhi, miraculously surviving before being deported back.

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan reached Delhi in an extremely dangerous manner by hiding inside the landing gear compartment of an aircraft.

According to Indian media, the boy entered a restricted area of Kabul Airport and concealed himself in the landing gear of Kam Air flight RQ-4401 bound for Delhi. The two-hour flight ended with the boy miraculously surviving the perilous journey.

After landing, the crew noticed the boy near the aircraft and immediately alerted security officials. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was a resident of Kunduz and claimed he had taken the risk purely out of curiosity.

Security authorities highlighted that the landing gear area is life-threatening due to lack of oxygen and freezing temperatures at high altitudes, making survival nearly impossible. Fortunately, the boy survived and was later deported back to Afghanistan on the same airline.

During inspection, the airline team also found a red speaker inside the landing gear, believed to be the boy’s personal belonging. The aircraft was thoroughly examined and declared safe for further operations.

