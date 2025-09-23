Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Chairs Third Defence Council Meeting Of 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 02:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, chaired the third meeting of the Defence Council in 2025.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan praised the continuous support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and highlighted the leadership’s commitment to developing national talent, investing in human resources, leveraging innovation and advanced technology to build an integrated defence system.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that developing the UAE’s integrated defence capabilities is a national priority, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to an advanced defence system that safeguards national achievements and strengthens security and stability. He highlighted that the UAE continues to invest in national talent and equip them with modern knowledge, skills, and technologies to ensure readiness to face all challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted that the Defence Council is committed to advance programmes and projects aimed at enhancing operational preparedness and integrating advanced innovations. He highlighted the leadership’s commitment to fully supporting the armed forces, ensuring they remain a global model of efficiency and flexibility.

The meeting also discussed the progress of programmes and projects focused on strengthening defence capabilities, and driving comprehensive modernisation across the defence sector.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Major General Michael Hindmarsh, Adviser and President of Zayed Military University, along with a number of senior officers and Ministry of Defence officials.

