Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, and Shorooq, a leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered investment firm regulated by the FSRA as Fund Manager, today announced the launch of a global AI innovation fund (Presight–Shorooq Fund I) that aims to invest US$100 million in the next generation of AI breakthroughs.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight, witnessed the signing ceremony of the Presight–Shorooq Fund I. He said, “Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of global AI innovation, and the world increasingly looks to the UAE as a trusted leader in AI development and deployment. The Presight–Shorooq Fund is a strategic extension of this vision. With it, we are ushering in a new era where the most promising AI startups from around the world will not only seek capital from Abu Dhabi but also tap into the UAE’s unmatched ability to rapidly implement transformative AI solutions for the benefit of our communities.”

Born from a unique collaboration between principal investors and technology pioneers, this fund is poised to deploy significant capital into AI ventures worldwide. The establishment of this fund in the Abu Dhabi Global Market symbolises the UAE’s leadership role in the global AI ecosystem, not only as a vital source of innovation and funding for the next generation of AI, but as a hub for talent and infrastructure.

The fund will focus on investments that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced data analytics to transform industries and solve pressing challenges. Backed by Presight’s deep domain expertise in AI and big data solutions, and Shorooq’s track record of managing capital, identifying outstanding opportunities and scaling startups, the fund aims to bridge ecosystems – connecting visionary founders from around the world with strategic capital and mentorship.

An important differentiator will be access to a channel distribution network across the ecosystem of the UAE, G42 and Presight’s international customer network. Whether it’s a fintech AI platform in New York, energy startups in London, or a smart city solution in Singapore, the fund aims to support high-impact ventures and propel their growth on a global stage.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, “We’re combining Presight’s AI leadership with Shorooq’s investment acumen to fuel the next wave of AI innovation.

The fund will enable us to identify and support bold entrepreneurs – from Silicon Valley to Southeast Asia – who are building AI solutions that can transform businesses and societies. Importantly, this is more than just a fund; what differentiates the fund from others is that beyond just the capital, the Portfolio companies can benefit from having access to our infrastructure resources, and most importantly our international markets and customers. This combination of funding, infrastructure, and distribution channels is designed to give AI companies the edge they need to scale quickly and responsibly, and that is the unique value proposition.”

Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner of Shorooq, stated, “This partnership is a defining moment for AI investment — uniting capital and expertise from the middle East with world-class innovators globally. We are not just launching a fund, we are reinforcing to the world that the Middle East is a driving force in the AI revolution. We have the vision and capital, and through this fund we have a platform to empower entrepreneurs globally. It’s about bridging East and West and showcasing the tremendous potential that arises when our region’s resources meet the world’s best ideas. No matter where you are building your company, if you are solving a problem with AI in a way that can scale and make a difference, we want to hear from you. Our message is that we’re bringing not only capital but also commitment, strategic guidance, and a long-term partnership mentality.”

The fund intends to back companies at various stages that are developing cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and analytics solutions.

Key areas of interest include (but are not limited to) smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML, AR/VR, GameDev, Industry 4.0, and deep tech. The fund will not only provide capital, but also open doors: portfolio companies will gain access to Presight’s deep technical expertise and infrastructure—including cloud compute, GPU resources, and secure data environments—alongside Shorooq’s global network of partners, mentors, and strategic markets across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and beyond.