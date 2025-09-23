Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Receives Delegation From Arab Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received at his majlis in Abu Dhabi a delegation from the Arab Parliament, headed by Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, and including a number of deputies and members of the Parliament. The meeting featured cordial discussions that reflected the depth of ties between the UAE and the Arab world.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to building bridges of communication and cooperation with various Arab institutions and to strengthening relations based on brotherhood, solidarity, and joint action.

The discussions addressed ways to enhance Arab parliamentary cooperation in support of sustainable development, and the importance of activating parliamentary diplomacy as a tool to bring viewpoints closer and to promote dialogue among peoples.

The talks also covered key regional challenges, in addition to the empowerment of youth and women as fundamental pillars for the future of the Arab world.

The Arab Parliament delegation expressed great appreciation for the UAE’s prominent role in strengthening Arab solidarity and promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace, praising the UAE leadership’s strong commitment to advancing joint Arab action.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s ongoing support for Arab initiatives that enhance stability and development, expressing his hope that such meetings will serve as a step toward constructive partnerships that benefit the peoples of the region and fulfill their aspirations for a better future.

