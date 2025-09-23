Sindh Govt To Provide Free Electric Scooters To Women
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:39 PM
Under the Pink Scooties Program, Sindh government to distribute free electric scooters to female students and working women for safer and affordable commuting.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) The Sindh government has decided to provide free electric scooters to women under the Pink Scooties Program to facilitate safe and affordable daily commuting.
The decision was reviewed In a high-level meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, attended by Transport Secretary Asad Zaman, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kanwal Bhutto, and other officials.
Sharjeel Memon said the provincial government is taking a revolutionary step this week by providing scooters to female students and working women. The scheme aims to save time and costs while ensuring women have access to safe and dignified travel.
He added that the program has been specially designed for women who rely on public transport for education, employment, or other essential needs.
The Sindh Mass Transit Authority is compiling applicants’ data, and scooters will be allotted on the basis of merit and necessity.
The minister further emphasized that the government has developed a transparent and simple mechanism to maximize women’s participation in the scheme. “The Sindh government wants women to be empowered in every walk of life, and this initiative is a positive step in that direction,” he noted.
He urged students and working women to fully benefit from the facility, enabling them to pursue education, careers, and other activities with greater independence.
