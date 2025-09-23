Open Menu

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POWER

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 05:35 PM

OPPO has a history of raising the bar with every release, bringing phones that combine quality, innovation, and cutting-edge performance

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Sep, 2025) OPPO has a history of raising the bar with every release, bringing phones that combine quality, innovation, and cutting-edge performance. From sleek designs to game-changing durability, OPPO has earned a reputation for giving users devices that are their real-world companions.

Who can forget the OPPO A5 Pro, the device that turned heads by surviving truck rolls, deep-water plunges, and everyday drops without a scratch? Built with military-grade toughness, IP69 water resistance, it quickly became a trusted companion for everyone from outdoor explorers to busy professionals. Users loved how it handled life’s everyday wear and tear.

Now, OPPO is preparing to push that promise even further. The next Pro arrives soon in Pakistan, and it’s ready to outshine its predecessor.

OPPO A6 Pro delivers far more than the unmatched durability, bringing Pro Power and Pro Smooth performance. OPPO A6 Pro is expected to feature the biggest 7000 mAh battery, the largest ever in the A-Series lineup, built to handle long days, late nights, and everything in between.

Look out for industry-leading Pro Waterproof protection that goes beyond everyday splashes. Whether it’s monsoon rains or spontaneous adventures, durability will remain the A-series signature and is only getting stronger. For those who crave a fluid, lag-free experience, the upcoming Pro Smooth performance upgrade promises lightning-fast multitasking and gaming without compromise.

The upcoming OPPO A6 Pro packs next-level intelligence: faster connectivity, refined performance, and those subtle design upgrades that make every swipe and tap feel effortless. With Pro Power, Pro Smooth performance, and Pro Waterproof protection combined, the OPPO A6 Pro is engineered to be your durable companion.

Tough on the outside, brilliant on the inside, exactly what you’d expect from a “Pro,” and more.

The wait? Not long at all. OPPO A6 Pro is set to launch on 26th September in Pakistan. Clear your calendar, charge your excitement, and stay tuned—the next Pro is almost here!

