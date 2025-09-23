UAE, Saudi Arabia Share Deep-rooted Fraternal Ties: Saudi Ambassador
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, underlined the strong and longstanding fraternal ties binding the UAE and Saudi Arabia, rooted in religion, language, and traditions, and reinforced by a unity of purpose and destiny.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), he underlined that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are advancing a fruitful strategic partnership aimed at building a prosperous future for their peoples and the entire region. He added that their policies are closely aligned on the majority of political and economic matters of shared interest.
He highlighted the strong growth in recent years in economic relations between the two nations, noting that non-oil trade between Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached US$25 billion during the first half of 2025, a 21.
3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. He added that UAE direct investments in Saudi Arabia now exceed SAR111 billion, while the Kingdom stands as the UAE’s third-largest global trading partner and top Arab partner.
The Ambassador conveyed his appreciation to the UAE leadership and people, remarking, “The noble sentiments we experienced from our brothers in the UAE during the celebrations of the 95th National Day of the Kingdom are a source of pride for us. The UAE holds a special and cherished place in our hearts.”
Recent Stories
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..
Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1
Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow1 minute ago
-
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador1 minute ago
-
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia16 minutes ago
-
Kuwaiti oil price down to US$70.92 pb31 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 202546 minutes ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025’1 hour ago
-
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determina ..2 hours ago
-
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturing events this week2 hours ago
-
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European Medical Association2 hours ago
-
WiSER opens applications for 2026 pioneers shaping sustainability leadership2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Awards launches awareness sessions, encourages community nominations2 hours ago
-
UAE Media Council holds third meeting2 hours ago