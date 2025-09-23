Korea Logs Public Account Deficit For 5th Consecutive Year In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Republic of Korea reported a public account deficit for the fifth straight year in 2024, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's public account shortfall came to 48.9 trillion won (US$35.06 billion) last year, compared with a 49.
1 trillion-won deficit logged in 2022, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The country has logged a deficit since 2020, reported Yonhap news Agency.
The public sector's total spending rose 2.6 percent on-year to 1,198.9 trillion won in 2024, while total income climbed 2.8 percent to 1,150 trillion won during the same period.
