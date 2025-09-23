Open Menu

UNGA Palestine Conference Witnesses Leaders’ Mics Cut Off

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:57 PM

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

At the UNGA Palestine Conference, speeches by leaders of Canada, Turkey, and Indonesia were disrupted as microphones went silent, sparking speculation.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) Multiple world leaders faced microphone disruptions during the Palestine Conference at the United Nations General Assembly, raising eyebrows over the unusual technical glitches.

According to international media, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s microphone was cut off as he spoke about recognizing Palestine. Similarly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s speech was interrupted when his microphone went silent, forcing the interpreter to complain. In another incident, Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s microphone remained off throughout his address.

The conference, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, is focused on Palestine’s recognition as a sovereign state. Macron, in his remarks, officially declared France’s recognition of Palestine.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also set to address the General Assembly on behalf of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Palestine Saudi Media

Recent Stories

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

15 minutes ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

23 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

33 minutes ago
 TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

57 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 KP, Afghan govt to hold talks, says CM Gandapur

KP, Afghan govt to hold talks, says CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From World