UNGA Palestine Conference Witnesses Leaders’ Mics Cut Off
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:57 PM
At the UNGA Palestine Conference, speeches by leaders of Canada, Turkey, and Indonesia were disrupted as microphones went silent, sparking speculation.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) Multiple world leaders faced microphone disruptions during the Palestine Conference at the United Nations General Assembly, raising eyebrows over the unusual technical glitches.
According to international media, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s microphone was cut off as he spoke about recognizing Palestine. Similarly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s speech was interrupted when his microphone went silent, forcing the interpreter to complain. In another incident, Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s microphone remained off throughout his address.
The conference, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, is focused on Palestine’s recognition as a sovereign state. Macron, in his remarks, officially declared France’s recognition of Palestine.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also set to address the General Assembly on behalf of Pakistan.
