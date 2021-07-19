UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Sends Eid Al Adha Greetings To UAE Leaders

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Ajman Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE leaders

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

His Highness expressed his congratulations and well-wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, the people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the auspicious occasion.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid also sent Eid Al Adha greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, also sent messages of congratulations to heads of state across Arab and Islamic nations, wishing them, and their peoples, good health, progress, and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar Eid greetings and congratulatory messages, to the UAE leadership, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes, and heads of Arab and Islamic nations.

