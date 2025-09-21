'Ajman Tourism Department' Wraps Up Roadshow In India
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 01:30 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has concluded a five-day roadshow in India as part of its efforts to expand the emirate’s presence in international markets, particularly India, a key emerging tourism market.
The delegation, led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTD, met with tourism partners in New Delhi, Pune and Kolkata to showcase Ajman’s attractions and explore cooperation opportunities with Indian travel companies.
Alhashmi said the tour was a key step in positioning Ajman as a global tourism destination, aimed at attracting investment, boosting visitor numbers and supporting sustainable growth in the sector.
He added that the visit marked the start of a series of overseas roadshows, with plans to target China and other global markets to expand international partnerships and open new channels of cooperation.
