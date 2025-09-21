Open Menu

'Ajman Tourism Department' Wraps Up Roadshow In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 01:30 PM

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has concluded a five-day roadshow in India as part of its efforts to expand the emirate’s presence in international markets, particularly India, a key emerging tourism market.

The delegation, led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTD, met with tourism partners in New Delhi, Pune and Kolkata to showcase Ajman’s attractions and explore cooperation opportunities with Indian travel companies.

Alhashmi said the tour was a key step in positioning Ajman as a global tourism destination, aimed at attracting investment, boosting visitor numbers and supporting sustainable growth in the sector.

He added that the visit marked the start of a series of overseas roadshows, with plans to target China and other global markets to expand international partnerships and open new channels of cooperation.

Related Topics

India China Ajman Visit Pune New Delhi Kolkata Market

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

4 hours ago
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League ..

Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead

13 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outco ..

Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Re ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..

15 hours ago
 UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World C ..

UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..

16 hours ago
 Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestin ..

Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state

16 hours ago
 Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at ..

Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports

18 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East