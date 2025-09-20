Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) EUROPEAN CAPITALS, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – Major European airports including Brussels, Berlin and London’s Heathrow were Saturday hit by “cyber-related disruption” affecting automated check-in and baggage drop systems and causing delays, according to reports by FRANCE 24 and AFP.

“We have become aware of a cyber-related disruption to our MUSE software in select airports,” airport service provider Collins Aerospace said.

At least three busy European air hubs reported facing disruption and warned of flight delays and cancellations.

“The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can be mitigated with manual check-in operations,” Collins Aerospace added.

At least 10 flights were cancelled out of Brussels Airport and another 17 delayed by over an hour after the system was hit by a “cyberattack” overnight on Friday, the airport said.

The airport said the issue had not been solved by Saturday morning and was having a “large impact” on flight schedules.

According to the BBC, aviation watchdog Eurocontrol said airlines had been asked to cancel half their flights to and from the airport between 4:00am GMT on Saturday and 2:00am GMT on Sunday because of the incident.

Only manual check-in and boarding was taking place at the Brussels air hub, which advised passengers flying on Saturday to check their flight status with airlines before going to the airport.

London’s Heathrow Airport – the busiest in Europe – said its check-in and boarding systems, also provided by Collins Aerospace, were hit by a “technical issue” that “may cause delays for departing passengers”.

A banner on the Berlin Airport website read: “due to a technical issue at a system provider operating across Europe, there are longer waiting times at check-in”.

Collins Aerospace said it was “actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality to our customers as quickly as possible”.