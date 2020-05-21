KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) The Asian Football Confederation, AFC, has chosen Al Ain FC along with five other football clubs, as part of the AFC.com's series, "The Story Behind", which is focusing on clubs with interesting stories behind the badges they proudly display on their chests.

So much of a club, city or country's history can be depicted by the small emblem normally seen at the top left of a football jersey, said the AFC, adding that from the United Arab Emirates in the West to Japan in the East, the series delves deeper to reveal some of Asian football's fascinating stories.

Dominated by the iconic Al Jahili Fort, the fort on the Al Ain logo is considered a symbol of the club because it reflects the rich history of the city and was also the formal home of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.

One of the largest forts in the UAE, Al Jahili Fort was built in the late 19th century by Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa, the grandfather of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, both as a symbol of power and as a royal summer residence. The original structure consisted of a square fortified enclosure and a distinctive four-storey circular tower, while the modern-day version remains one of the city's most popular tourist attractions.

Al Ain FC was formed in 1968, but it was not until 1980 that the fort was officially adopted as the main feature for the club's logo. There is also a single star on its emblem that recognises its UAE Pro League success, with one star representing 10 titles. Currently, with 13 league championships to its name, Al Ain FC needs to be crowned champion seven more times before a second star can be added.

Finally, purple became Al Ain's prominent colour in 1977 after playing a pre-season tournament against Anderlecht in Morocco. The purple strips of the Belgian giants were admired by the powers that be at Al Ain, who subsequently opted for the striking new look.

The AFC has invited football fans to vote for their favourite club badge from among the six clubs: Al Ain FC - UAE, Jubilo Iwata – Japan, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors – Korea Republic, Nakhon Ratchasima FC – Thailand, Bengaluru FC – India and Persija Jakarta – Indonesia. The poll ends on Friday, 29th May, at 16:00 UTC+8