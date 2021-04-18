Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains 'Go Safe Certification'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced another milestone for its pioneering Go Safe Certification programme with Al Fay Park on Reem Island becoming the latest attraction to obtain the certificate.

The certification of the urban oasis park is a testament to its compliance with the highest standards of cleanliness, signalling a commitment to visitor safety by maintaining the hygiene standards set by the certification’s stringent guidelines. These follow recommended practices from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as local health authorities.

"We, at DCT Abu Dhabi, look forward to implementing the Go Safe standards effectively across the capital, by working with all concerned parties to achieve our ultimate goal of being a 100 percent Go Safe-certified destination," said Saeed Al Dhaheri, Acting Tourism Products Development Director at DCT Abu Dhabi. "I would like to congratulate Al Fay Park for adhering to the highest hygiene guidelines, which will enable it to now welcome its visitors safely.

"

Latifa Al Hallami, Acting Director of Urban Growth at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said, "At the DMT, we affirm our commitment to the health and safety of visitors of Al Fay Park by obtaining the Go Safe Certification from DCT Abu Dhabi, as we maximise all our capabilities to sterilise public places and facilities under international procedures and standards.

"We intend to expand our scope to more public places to ensure we strengthen precautionary measures for all of society while providing the highest levels of wellbeing and quality of life."

Since the programme was launched in June 2020 in collaboration with key authorities, DCT Abu Dhabi has certified 95 percent of hotels, as well as Yas Marina Circuit, four theme parks on Yas Island, 33 malls across the capital, and three cinemas, after conducting rigorous on-site inspections. With more establishments currently undergoing the assessment process, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to ensure the entire UAE capital is 'Go Safe'.