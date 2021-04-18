UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Fay Park On Reem Island Obtains 'Go Safe Certification'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains 'Go Safe Certification'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced another milestone for its pioneering Go Safe Certification programme with Al Fay Park on Reem Island becoming the latest attraction to obtain the certificate.

The certification of the urban oasis park is a testament to its compliance with the highest standards of cleanliness, signalling a commitment to visitor safety by maintaining the hygiene standards set by the certification’s stringent guidelines. These follow recommended practices from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as local health authorities.

"We, at DCT Abu Dhabi, look forward to implementing the Go Safe standards effectively across the capital, by working with all concerned parties to achieve our ultimate goal of being a 100 percent Go Safe-certified destination," said Saeed Al Dhaheri, Acting Tourism Products Development Director at DCT Abu Dhabi. "I would like to congratulate Al Fay Park for adhering to the highest hygiene guidelines, which will enable it to now welcome its visitors safely.

"

Latifa Al Hallami, Acting Director of Urban Growth at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said, "At the DMT, we affirm our commitment to the health and safety of visitors of Al Fay Park by obtaining the Go Safe Certification from DCT Abu Dhabi, as we maximise all our capabilities to sterilise public places and facilities under international procedures and standards.

"We intend to expand our scope to more public places to ensure we strengthen precautionary measures for all of society while providing the highest levels of wellbeing and quality of life."

Since the programme was launched in June 2020 in collaboration with key authorities, DCT Abu Dhabi has certified 95 percent of hotels, as well as Yas Marina Circuit, four theme parks on Yas Island, 33 malls across the capital, and three cinemas, after conducting rigorous on-site inspections. With more establishments currently undergoing the assessment process, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to ensure the entire UAE capital is 'Go Safe'.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi June 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

21 minutes ago

DLD, Indian Consulate explore opportunities to str ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights key CSR achievements in r ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan&#039;s presence in Expo 2020 manifestatio ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank operating profits increases b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.