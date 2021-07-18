Al Jazira Club signs agreement with Spanish university to provide academic grants

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) The Al Jazira Club signed an agreement with the Spanish university, ISDE, to provide academic grants to its members.

The agreement is the first to be signed by a sports club in the middle East with an international university that specialises in legal and sports studies.

Pursuant to the agreement, five academic grants per year will be offered to players, employees and trainers, providing a 50 percent discount on the standard tuition fees.

Under the framework of the agreement, the staff of the club, which is the winner of the Gulf League, can enrol in a wide range of remote post-graduate programmes, including international sports management, international sports law, markets, and sports law and entertainment.

The agreement is part of the club's overall investments aimed at enhancing capabilities and performance to achieve excellence in all areas of its activities. The agreement also underscores the generous support of the club’s management and its ongoing efforts to realise its plan to become a local, regional and global example to be followed as a successful sports club.

"At the Al Jazira Club, we are passionate about finding new and creative ways to develop, and this cooperation agreement with a leading university specialising in sports and legal studies will enable many of our cadres to advance academically and professionally," said Ali Yousef Al Hammadi, Acting Executive Director of the Al Jazira Club Group.

Juan Jose Sanchez Puig, Executive Director of ISDE, added, "As part of this agreement, the university will provide the club’s members with leading international knowledge and distinguished training, which are proven by the university’s continuous success in maintaining its international reputation over the years. The club’s staff and athletes will also receive exceptional digital training, which will bring them closer to further success."