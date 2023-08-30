Open Menu

Al Maleh And Fishing Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow In Sharjah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) The 10th edition of the “Al Maleh and Fishing Festival”, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in partnership with the Municipality of Dibba Al Hisn, is set to launch on Thursday evening in Dibba Al Hisn city and will run until 3rd September.

This year, the four-day event promises a rich array of cultural, entertainment, heritage, and awareness activities, focusing on the history and significance of fish salting industry.

Taking place on Al Hisn Island in the virtuous city, the festival will bring together various government institutions, private sector entities, specialised shops in Al Maleh production and its derivatives, fishermen, and productive families.

Such a vast participation signifies the festival's prestige as a leading heritage and tourism event in the region, spotlighting the fish salting industry.

Visitors to the event are set to discover a unique fusion of festive and heritage atmospheres, delving into the rich variety of Al Maleh products and the depths of Emirati culture.

The gathering will feature a series of cultural and artistic activities, alongside workshops that highlight traditional methods of Al Maleh-making, canning, and age-old fishing techniques.

Moreover, attendees will be drawn to folkloric heritage displays that resonate with the culture of the East Coast.

The event will serve as a crucial platform for fishermen, companies, and other participants to share expertise in marine industries. Alongside insights into the industry's latest developments, the festival will host dialogues with maritime heritage researchers.

These discussions will cover a broad spectrum of topics, from marine industries and crafts to traditional fishing tools.

Open daily from 16:00 to 22:00, the "Al Maleh and Fishing Festival" offers a plethora of experiences, including pavilions featuring dried fish shops, marine heritage products, a special segment for productive families, traditional food, artisanal displays, shipbuilding resources, and other diverse professions. Modern fishing tools, engines, boats, informative seminars, awareness sessions about the fish salting industry, and a range of cultural competitions further enhance the festival's offerings, ensuring an enriching experience for all attendees.

