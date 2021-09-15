Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Al Wahda FSCC edged out domestic rivals Sharjah FC 5-4 on penalty shootout to reach the 2021 AFC Champions League quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw at the end of 120 minutes at Sharjah Stadium on Tuesday.

The two teams were eyeing a return to the quarter-finals with Sharjah’s only appearance at that stage dating back to 2004 and Al Wahda last making the last eight in 2007.

Al Wahda scored first in the 56th minute. Sharjah needed just two minutes twhen Bernard fired into the near corner via the inside of the post to equalise for host team.

During the penalty shootout, Sharjah goalkeeper Al Hosani denied Jose Angel Jurado the first shot and Al Wahda’s Al Shamsi saved the fifth from Malango then denied substitute Khalil Khamis to win it for the Abu Dhabi club.