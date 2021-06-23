Al Wasl Dome, Burj Khalifa light up to celebrate 100 days to go until Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) Marking 100 days to go until the whole world gathers in one place, Expo 2020 Dubai is using its cutting-edge projection and display technology to light up Al Wasl dome.

With excitement building for the first World Expo to take place in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, more than 250 laser projectors lit up the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface to stunning effect.

The celebrations continued this evening, when Expo 2020’s Official Hotel and Hospitality Partner, Emaar Hospitality Group, lit up the Burj Khalifa at 2020 and 2220 GST.

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.

With the purpose of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will be the world’s most impactful global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges Expo 2020 will provide a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever