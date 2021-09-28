All set for Expo 2020 Dubai :Abu Dhabi Chamber Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is gearing up to take part in the upcoming biggest world event Expo 2020 Dubai due to kick off on Friday, 1st October, 2021 in Dubai under the motto Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.

On the occasion, Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazroui, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said that the Chamber has completed its preparations to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai and will serve as a key part in this prestigious Emirati-international event held for the first time in MENA and South Asia regions.

He added that Expo 2020 Dubai will promote the UAE, leave huge positive impact, and benefit the country and all middle Eastern countries as well.

"The participation of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in this world event comes to realise its objectives and strategies in introducing the business environment in Abu Dhabi to the world considering it a direct global platform for promoting business opportunities," he noted. "Expo 2020 Dubai will provide the opportunity for businesses in Abu Dhabi and members of the Chamber to form new cooperation relations with their counterparts around the world."

"This will help weave new networks of business relations and will provide the opportunity to share ideas and innovations," he explained.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said that Expo 2020 Dubai "will bring the brightest minds from around the world together under one roof, who will draw a roadmap for sustainable development and towards a prosperous future for all".

Al Mheiri pointed out that, throughout the six-months duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, and through its representative office in the Federation of UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Abu Dhabi Chamber will conduct economic events regularly and will participate in the economic events of all the participating countries to learn about all the proposed investment opportunities and introduce them to its members.

The Director-General noted that the Chamber’s office in Expo 2020 Dubai will organise B2B meetings by bring members of the Chamber together with their counterparts who are taking part in the exhibition through the Business Connect programme.

He noted that a specialised e-registration link will be provided to all the Chamber’s members to connect them with businesses from the participating countries. Several agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed with new economic partners from around the world.

Al Mheiri called on the business community in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, especially entrepreneurs, owners of SMEs, and young investors with promising ideas to seize this global opportunity by sharing information and experiences and viewing future trends related to investment in the sustainable knowledge-based economy.