Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro Parliament

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, today met with Ivan Brajovic, Speaker of the Parliament of Montenegro, on the sidelines of the 141st General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, and 205th Session of the IPU Governing Council, held in Serbia, Belgrade.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing their cooperation, especially their parliamentary relations, as well as issues of common interest, reflecting the visions and directives of their leaderships.

They also discussed the possibility of exchanging visits between the FNC and the Parliament of Montenegro, while stressing the key role of parliamentary friendship committees in boosting their relations, as well as the importance of exchanging experiences and parliamentary visits, due to their accumulated experiences in legislative, research and parliamentary fields.

Brajovic highlighted the growing relations between his country and the UAE, adding that many key agreements have been signed and noting their political coordination in international forums. He also pointed out that their economic partnerships and Emirati investments in Montenegro have benefitted both countries.

Brajovic added that the two countries have common positions on many issues, most notably the fight against terrorism and extremism, while affirming his country's keenness to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, and praising the role of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing their cooperation.