Ammar Al Nuaimi Awards Full Scholarship To Blind Sudanese Student

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind Sudanese student

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, instructed officials at Ajman University to grant a blind Sudanese student, Khalida Hatem Junaid, a full scholarship, after she scored 98.93 percent in her high school exams in the general programme at Al Hikma Private School.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid’s directives aim to ensure educational excellence and support talented and outstanding students throughout their university and post-graduate education.

"Our support for outstanding students who are people of determination and other excellent students aims to encourage young generations to assume their responsibilities and participate in the process of national development," H.

H. Sheikh Ammar said.

He also commended the significant support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the education sector, being a key sector that helps sharpen the skills and talents of future generations.

He then lauded the support of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Ajman University, and the role of national education professionals in the success achieved by academic establishments.

