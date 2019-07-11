UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANSA: Storms Wreak Havoc On Adriatic Coast

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

ANSA: Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The Adriatic coast was hit by storms on Wednesday with many people in Pescara, Italy, injured by hailstones as big as oranges and 200 historic pine trees felled near Ravenna, as well as flooding there and in many other parts of the Romagna, Marche and Abruzzo seaboards including Pescara hospital.

"At least 18 people including a pregnant woman were hurt by hailstones as big as oranges in Pescara in Abruzzo," reported the Italian news Agency, ANSA.

The victims were taken to the town's ER unit. The pregnant woman suffered injuries to her face and head, ANSA sources said. The other people suffered bruises and other injuries, mainly to the head, and all had to have stitches.

Streets were "turned into rivers" at several points in the Abruzzo town, local sources told ANSA.

Related Topics

Injured Ravenna Pescara Italy Women All

Recent Stories

 Electrical engineer becomes robber to please wif ..

6 minutes ago

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) launches a proj ..

4 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (56%) reported praying 5 ..

26 minutes ago

Russia Parliament to Host in 2nd Half of 2019 Roun ..

5 minutes ago

Six tourists killed in storms in Greece

5 minutes ago

European stock markets rise at open 11 July 2019

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.