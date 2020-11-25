Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London re-elects its Emirati President

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) The Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London announced the re-election of Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani from the United Arab Emirates as President of the Alliance for the third time respectively. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani was unanimously re-elected in light of the efforts he has put into achieving the objectives set for the Alliance during the past year.

Moreover, and during the annual meeting which was held virtually in light of the current circumstances, the members of the Board of Trustees expressed their pride in the results the Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London has achieved through the Alliance’s initiatives that aim to raise awareness on the dangers of smoking in all its forms, and the significant impact it has on the health of individuals and communities alike.

Commenting on his re-election, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani said, "the Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London played a major role in spreading the necessary awareness on the impact of smoking on individuals and societies through various initiatives around the world, in aim to live in a smoke-free world."

He added, "I am very pleased to be re-elected as President of the Alliance, and I look forward to a new year of hard work through which we seek to spread awareness and curb this bad habit that causes the death of over 8 million people annually around the world."

He concluded, "During the past months, the world has seen the dangers of "Shisha" and tobacco in general in transmitting diseases, especially respiratory diseases. Therefore, as President of the Alliance, I appeal to all countries to prevent the provision of "Shisha" in cafes in order to preserve the health of individuals and societies, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."

During the meeting, the Alliance also elected Professor John Stephens from the United Kingdom as Vice Chairman, Treasurer, and Trustee, and Dr. Roberto Masironi from Switzerland and Dr. Leland Fairbanks from the United States of America as members of the Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, members of the Alliance expressed their gratitude for the efforts accelerated by Mr.

John Bickerstaff, General Secretary of Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London for achieving the objectives of the Alliance and the support he extends to all members.

Commenting on this occasion, John Bickerstaff, General Secretary of Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London said, "Throughout the years, the Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London has served members of societies in general, and victims of this bad habit, and their families in particular, through raising awareness on the dangers of smoking. Smoking has a negative impact not only on smokers, but on those around them, and on the environment as well. Therefore, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our board members who are working hard towards a healthier life for all."

He added, "In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, people have begun to pay more attention to the importance of taking care of their health and immune system, in order to protect themselves from diseases that have a greater impact on individuals suffering from chronic diseases such as those caused by smoking, which is, in my opinion, an important matter that encourages us to expand our activities to increase awareness and empower individuals who wish to quit smoking, by providing them with the resources and advice needed to succeed."

It is worth mentioning that the Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London has conducted many initiatives over the years, including anti-smoking campaigns, which attract the interest of a large number of health workers and activists in the field of health and anti-smoking. The Alliance also works to sign numerous agreements and memorandum of understanding with influential international companies, to unify the efforts to spread awareness about the effects and dangers of smoking.

In addition, the Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London organises many conferences and webinars that bring together the most important influencers and decision-makers from various sectors, including the educational, media, and economic sectors to discuss key topics and solutions that can be applied to reduce the spread of smoking, and to strive for serious steps towards a smoke-free world.