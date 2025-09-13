Open Menu

AstraZeneca Pauses £200 Million Expansion In Cambridge

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 04:31 PM

AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) British drug giant AstraZeneca has paused a planned £200 million ($2.7 million) expansion of its research site in
Cambridge, the company said.

It comes after the pharmaceutical firm abandoned plans to invest £450 million in a vaccine plant in Merseyside earlier this year in a blow to the government as it seeks to stress its commitment to growing the economy and making the country more attractive to international investors.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said on Friday, "We constantly reassess the investment needs of our company and can confirm our expansion in Cambridge is paused. We have no further comment to make.”

In February, AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said he was "very disappointed" in the move to scrap the Merseyside site but that the company "couldn't make the investment economically viable".

Last month, AstraZeneca announced plans to invest $50 billion in the US over the next five years amid the looming threat of US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.

The firm said the investment will fund a new “state-of-the-art” manufacturing facility in Virginia - set to be its largest single manufacturing investment in the world.
It will also expand research and development (R&D) and cell therapy manufacturing in Maryland, Massachusetts, California, Indiana and Texas.

Related Topics

World Company Trump Cambridge Virginia SITE February Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

14 seconds ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

27 seconds ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

33 seconds ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

42 seconds ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

51 seconds ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sae ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

58 seconds ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with sec ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..

1 minute ago
 Austria, China underscore need for effective multi ..

Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system

2 minutes ago
 Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 ..

Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres

2 minutes ago
 EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

2 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Camb ..

AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge

2 minutes ago
 UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of ..

UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East