Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Three Korean hospitals were ranked among the world’s top 10 cancer hospitals in a list released by Newsweek, a US-based weekly news magazine.

Samsung Medical Centre ranked third, Asan Medical Centre fourth, and Seoul National University (SNU) Hospital eighth, the US weekly said.

The samsung and SNU institutions maintained their ranks from the previous year.

Topping the list was the New York-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.

Seventeen hospitals in Korea were also ranked among the world's top 300, further attesting to the nation's global medical competitiveness.