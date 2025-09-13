Open Menu

Three Korean Hospitals Rank Among World’s Top 10 Cancer Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:31 PM

Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Three Korean hospitals were ranked among the world’s top 10 cancer hospitals in a list released by Newsweek, a US-based weekly news magazine.

Samsung Medical Centre ranked third, Asan Medical Centre fourth, and Seoul National University (SNU) Hospital eighth, the US weekly said.

The samsung and SNU institutions maintained their ranks from the previous year.

Topping the list was the New York-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.

Seventeen hospitals in Korea were also ranked among the world's top 300, further attesting to the nation's global medical competitiveness.

Related Topics

World Seoul Samsung Cancer National University From Top

Recent Stories

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

6 seconds ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

19 seconds ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

25 seconds ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

34 seconds ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

43 seconds ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sae ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

50 seconds ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with sec ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..

1 minute ago
 Austria, China underscore need for effective multi ..

Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system

1 minute ago
 Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 ..

Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres

1 minute ago
 EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

2 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Camb ..

AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge

2 minutes ago
 UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of ..

UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East