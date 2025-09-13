Twelve soldiers killed in Pakistani Taliban attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) At least 12 soldiers were killed in an ambush by the Pakistani Taliban in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, local government and security officials told AFP.

A military convoy was passing through a town in South Waziristan district at around 4:00 am when "armed men opened fire from both sides with heavy weapons", killing 12 security personnel and wounding four, a local government official said.

A security officer stationed in the area confirmed the death toll and said the attackers had seized the convoy's weapons.