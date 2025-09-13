Russia launches two satellite into space

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Russia’s Aerospace Forces has launched a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, the Defence Ministry said.

The rocket carried two satellites: a military satellite for the ministry and Mozhaets-6, an educational and research satellite designed by a student at the Mozhaisky Military Space academy to test astronavigation algorithms.

In May, the ministry announced the launch of a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Plesetsk, carrying a military satellite into orbit.