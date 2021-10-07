UrduPoint.com

At Least 20 Killed In Earthquake In Southern Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an earthquake struck southern Pakistan, Disaster Management Authority Director-General, Naseer Nasir, said on Thursday.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck in the early hours of Thursday. Rescue workers said the dead were mostly women and children.

The quake was relatively shallow at 20 kms (12 miles) with an epicentre 102 km (62 miles) east of Quetta, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).

