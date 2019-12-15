ATDD launches 'Thuraya' application for job excellence

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) Ajman Tourism Development Department, ATDD, launched the "Thuraya" Application for Job Excellence, an e-system/application aimed at providing a happy work environment for employees in accordance with Ajman Vision 2021. Thuraya is the first system of its kind at a government department in the Emirate.

The new e-system is based on 5 corporate values – passion, performance, care, transparency and creativity. ATDD’s Human Resources Section will honour distinguished employees in the following categories: distinguished suggestions; level of training; and contributions to social responsibility.

"Through this application, which is the first of its kind at the government sector level in Ajman, we aim to spread awareness of the culture of excellence and creativity and to make it a daily practice among employees.

We also seek to develop and build the team’s abilities and skills, and to create an atmosphere of positive competition among team members. This will reflect in increased productivity, contributing to the achievement of the aspirations of the wise leadership," said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, ATDD Director-General.

"This application will achieve the goals of ATDD’s strategic plan, which aims to motivate employees to engage in teamwork and develop their skills continuously in addition to spreading positive energy in the work environment," he added.