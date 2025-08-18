Open Menu

Awqaf Dubai’s Endowment Shares Portfolio Surpasses AED9 Million In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) announced that the value of its endowment shares portfolio surpassed AED9 million by the end of the first half of 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase from the same period last year.

According to a report by Awqaf Dubai’s Investment Department, the robust performance of the endowment shares portfolio reflects the effectiveness of its investment policies in managing and growing endowment assets, safeguarding resource sustainability, and optimising returns to serve social and charitable causes.

The portfolio comprises shares in companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, highlighting the diversity and adaptability of Awqaf Dubai’s investments in navigating market fluctuations. This approach underscores Awqaf Dubai’s commitment to prudent investment strategies that ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of endowment assets.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, stressed the foundation’s dedication to expanding the scope of endowment investments and diversifying their channels, in line with Dubai’s ambition to lead in innovative endowment practices and support sustainable humanitarian initiatives.

He noted that this reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to amplify the social impact of endowments and encourage broader community participation.

Al Mutawa noted that the rise in the portfolio’s value reflects the generosity of endowors who have allocated financial shares to endowments, thereby strengthening the resources available for community and charitable projects.

Al Mutawa added that the full proceeds from the endowment shares are distributed annually to the designated causes, in accordance with the endowers’ instructions. These include funding education for underprivileged students, providing medical treatment for those in need, supporting widows and orphans, empowering People of Determination, and other charitable initiatives.

In 2018, Awqaf Dubai launched the ‘Shares Endowment Service Initiative’, the region’s first dedicated account for managing endowment securities. This service enables citizens, residents, and financial investors to allocate part of their shareholdings as endowments, with the returns donated to eligible beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Dubai Rashid Same Lead Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market 2018 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpass ..

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1

2 minutes ago
 IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

2 minutes ago
 UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike Wo ..

UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia

32 minutes ago
 UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar proj ..

UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..

47 minutes ago
 NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains l ..

NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK

1 hour ago
 PCB chairman directs to finalize central contract ..

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..

2 hours ago
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Gove ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..

2 hours ago
 Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

2 hours ago
 UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support ..

UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East