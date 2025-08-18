Awqaf Dubai’s Endowment Shares Portfolio Surpasses AED9 Million In H1
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) announced that the value of its endowment shares portfolio surpassed AED9 million by the end of the first half of 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase from the same period last year.
According to a report by Awqaf Dubai’s Investment Department, the robust performance of the endowment shares portfolio reflects the effectiveness of its investment policies in managing and growing endowment assets, safeguarding resource sustainability, and optimising returns to serve social and charitable causes.
The portfolio comprises shares in companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, highlighting the diversity and adaptability of Awqaf Dubai’s investments in navigating market fluctuations. This approach underscores Awqaf Dubai’s commitment to prudent investment strategies that ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of endowment assets.
Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, stressed the foundation’s dedication to expanding the scope of endowment investments and diversifying their channels, in line with Dubai’s ambition to lead in innovative endowment practices and support sustainable humanitarian initiatives.
He noted that this reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to amplify the social impact of endowments and encourage broader community participation.
Al Mutawa noted that the rise in the portfolio’s value reflects the generosity of endowors who have allocated financial shares to endowments, thereby strengthening the resources available for community and charitable projects.
Al Mutawa added that the full proceeds from the endowment shares are distributed annually to the designated causes, in accordance with the endowers’ instructions. These include funding education for underprivileged students, providing medical treatment for those in need, supporting widows and orphans, empowering People of Determination, and other charitable initiatives.
In 2018, Awqaf Dubai launched the ‘Shares Endowment Service Initiative’, the region’s first dedicated account for managing endowment securities. This service enables citizens, residents, and financial investors to allocate part of their shareholdings as endowments, with the returns donated to eligible beneficiaries.
Recent Stories
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1
IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama
UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..
Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff
UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
More Stories From Middle East
-
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H12 minutes ago
-
IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama2 minutes ago
-
Saudi team competes in International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in India3 minutes ago
-
UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia32 minutes ago
-
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republic47 minutes ago
-
CBUAE suspends licence of YAS Takaful2 hours ago
-
China launches low Earth orbit satellite group2 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Islands2 hours ago
-
Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff2 hours ago
-
UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable3 hours ago
-
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United13 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capital13 hours ago