UAE's Rashid Al Mulla Claims Bronze At Aquabike World Championship In Indonesia
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 01:00 PM
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) World champion and Abu Dhabi Team star Rashid Al Mulla won bronze in the opening round of the Aquabike World Championship – Grand Prix of Indonesia, Lake Toba 2025.
Al Mulla, the reigning world champion in the Freestyle category, secured third place in the same discipline with 40 points, following fierce competition against some of the world’s top riders.
Italy’s Roberto Mariani claimed first place with 50 points, while his compatriot Massimo Accumulo finished second with 44 points.
The next round of the championship will be held in Olbia, Italy, from 17th to 19th October, marking the second stop of the “Pro-Circuit” World Championship following the Indonesian opener.
