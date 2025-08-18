UAE Firm Begins Construction Of 50 MW Solar Project In Central African Republic
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 12:45 PM
BANGUI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment Company, has officially broken ground on a 50-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Sakaï, Central African Republic (CAR), marking a major step forward in the country’s energy access and clean energy transition.
The project is expected to supply clean electricity to more than 300,000 households and to offset over 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, will also include a 10 megawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to enhance grid stability and ensure continuous power availability. In addition to improving energy availability, the initiative will create new employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector, supporting local skills development and economic inclusion.
The ceremony was attended by Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, Pascal Bida Koyagbele, Minister of state for strategic investments and major work, along with senior government officials and GSU leadership.
“For the Central African Republic, this project will play a key role in expanding energy access to communities across the country,” said Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and CEO of GSU. “It represents another milestone in our commitment to delivering clean, scalable energy solutions in places that others may see as difficult - but which we view as gateways to opportunity and sustainable growth.”
The Sakaï solar project follows the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the UAE and car in March 2025, which aims to deepen bilateral trade and investment across key sectors.
This plant is part of GSU’s growing portfolio of clean energy projects across Africa, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to climate-friendly investments and practical economic partnerships with countries in the Global South.
Recent Stories
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..
Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capi ..
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s ..
Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republic2 minutes ago
-
CBUAE suspends licence of YAS Takaful47 minutes ago
-
China launches low Earth orbit satellite group47 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Islands1 hour ago
-
Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff2 hours ago
-
UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable3 hours ago
-
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United13 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capital13 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s New Administrative ..13 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice13 hours ago
-
Inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games conclude, showcasing rapid advancement in robotics13 hours ago
-
Backups: A primary defence against cyber threats13 hours ago