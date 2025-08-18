NDMA Issues Fresh Flood Warning As Monsoon Rains Lash Punjab, KP And AJK
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2025 | 12:11 PM
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has cautioned that monsoon spell is not expected to subside soon and further rain systems are likely until the first ten days of September
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) The seventh spell of the monsoon has brought a new wave of heavy rainfall across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, triggering urban flooding in several areas and raising fears of flash floods.
Sindh’s Tharparkar district recorded one of the heaviest downpours, with 112 mm of rain reported in Diplo overnight.
Poor drainage left major roads, including Allah Wala Chowk, Badin Stop and Taluka Hospital Road, submerged.
The Diplo Municipal Committee chairman said pumping machines were being used to remove stagnant water.
In Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, intermittent rain continued across Athmuqam, Jagran Valley, Upper Neelum, Lawat Bala, Sharda, Arang Kel, Grace and Shounter Valleys.
The authorities said road restoration work is underway in flood-hit areas, and the main Neelum Highway up to Taobat has been reopened for all kinds of traffic.
In Punjab, Multan, Jhang and Kabirwala received showers that turned the weather pleasant, while Chakwal city and adjoining areas witnessed continuous heavy rainfall for three hours. The downpour caused multiple feeders to trip, leading to power outages, and inundated low-lying areas in Kallar Kahar.
The Chakwal district administration has issued a flood alert, advising residents to stay away from streams and water channels. Showers also continued intermittently in Khanewal, Kot Addu, Sargodha and Vehari.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Buner district—already among the worst-hit by recent rains—was lashed again, disrupting relief operations.
The authorities warned that temporary bridges connecting affected villages could be washed away. In Peshawar, heavy rainfall flooded homes on Kohat Road, Gulabad Nothia and Charsadda Road, while localities including Phando, Zaryab Colony, Gulberg and Faqirabad No. 2 were also submerged.
In Mardan, floodwaters entered homes and shops, with residents complaining that poor drainage left water standing on roads.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has cautioned that the monsoon spell is not expected to subside soon and further rain systems are likely until the first ten days of September.
It warned of high flood risks in Chitral, Dir and Charsadda districts of KP, as well as Neelum, Poonch and Bagh districts of Azad Kashmir over the next 24 to 48 hours.
