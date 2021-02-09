Bahrain TV to air live UAE Hope Probe’s historical arrival on Mars

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Bahrain tv Channel will air live at 7 pm the historical arrival of the UAE Hope Probe on Mars.

The Bahrain TV coverage will include news reports which will shed light on the UAE historical achievement.

Bahrain News Agency has quoted Abdulrahman Khalid Al Medfaa, News Director at the Ministry of Information, as saying that the media coverage of the historical event follows directives from Ali bin Mohammed Al Romaihi, Minister of Information, in recognition of solid relations binding Bahrain and the UAE.

This special coverage was prepared to celebrate the achievement of the Emirates as a national accomplishment for the Kingdom of Bahrain, embodying the depth of the distinguished historical fraternal relations between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.