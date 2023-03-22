BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 22nd March, 2023 (WAM) – The Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability middle East (IEMS academy), the Professional Certifications and Conformity Assessments division of BEEAH Education, has signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ajman University. This landmark agreement signifies the start of an important collaboration between the two entities, with IEMS providing students and stakeholders of the prestigious UAE institution with the unprecedented opportunity to gain professional qualifications and certifications in the field of sustainability and environmental management.

The MoU was signed by Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH, and Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, in the presence of senior management representatives from both parties, at BEEAH Group's new state-of-the-art headquarters. During the signing ceremony, both entities discussed strategic areas of importance within ESGs, explored focus areas in sustainability and environmental education, and stressed the importance of forward-thinking education methods that result in the adoption of best-in-class industry practices.

Al Huraimel expressed his pleasure at the collaboration, stating, "We are pleased to enter into this MoU with Ajman University, one of the UAE's most notable, diverse and inclusive educational institutions. Sustainability constitutes an important part of our national agenda and strategy for future development. Through this collaboration, we will introduce the educational community to new possibilities within the spectrum of environmental management and sustainability, while enhancing their skills and contributions to these fields.

By encouraging discourse, innovation, and collaboration in these sectors, we will work collectively towards consolidating the UAE's position as a pioneer in sustainability development and leader in net-zero targets."

As part of the agreement, IEMS will provide a range of industry-centric foundational courses and specialised educational programmes, including integrated waste management qualifications and certification programmes in the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the circular economy, climate change, plastic pollution, net-zero transition and air pollution.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Managing Director of BEEAH Education, said, "BEEAH Education is proud to work with Ajman University, one of the leading institutions in the UAE, to offer training and qualifications across a range of sustainability specialisations. Through this collaboration, we aim to support their skill development, enhance their career opportunities, inspire awareness about these critical industries, and support them in becoming valuable resources in the UAE's journey towards building a sustainable and secure future."

Dr. Seghir stated, "At Ajman University, we prioritize sustainability and environmental consciousness as a socially responsible higher education institution. Through our partnership with BEEAH, an expert in environmental management solutions and learning, we aim to enhance the knowledge and expertise of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni in environmental management. This collaboration will help our students gain meaningful careers in this emerging field and become champions of sustainability and the environment, not only in the UAE but also globally."