UrduPoint.com

BEEAH Group, ISWA, And Roland Berger Collaborate On Global Waste Recycling Standard

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 04:15 PM

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling standard

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) SHARJAH, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) – BEEAH Group, the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), and management consultancy Roland Berger have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a global standard for waste recycling. The initiative has received endorsement from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCaE).

The MoU was signed by Firas Wahbeh, Chief Marketing Officer of BEEAH Group, Carlos RV Silva, President of ISWA, and Hani Tohme, Managing Partner at Roland Berger Dubai.

Essa Abdulrahman Al Hashmi, Assistant Under-Secretary, Sustainable Communities Sector, UAE Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, and Rahma Alshamsi, Lead - Hard-to-Abate, Energy Transition Team, COP28 Committee, UAE Climate Envoy, were present on the occasion. .

The collaborative platform aims to establish a global market-based incentive scheme and standard measure for recycling recognition and rewards. It will bridge the gap between the global sustainability agenda and the private sector, facilitating the transition towards a global circular economy. Leveraging blockchain technology, the platform will enable collaboration between jurisdictions and ensure transparency across the waste management value chain.

The dedicated marketplace, set to be unveiled during the upcoming 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), will connect waste producers and waste management providers. Organisations that recycle waste with verified sustainable waste management providers will receive Voluntary Recycling Credits (VRC). The platform will enable them to transparently track recycling activities and contribute to their sustainability targets.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, emphasised the importance of waste management in achieving the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and broader sustainability goals. He expressed pride in collaborating with MoCCaE, ISWA, and Roland Berger to develop the VRC platform. The new recycling standard will contribute to sustainability targets within the UAE and globally, incentivizing recycling and promoting the circular economy.

BEEAH Group is recognised for its zero-waste strategies and sustainability-driven technologies.

The company has achieved significant waste collection and landfill waste diversion in the middle East. Through its joint venture with Masdar, BEEAH Group increased the landfill waste diversion rate in the emirate of Sharjah from 76% to over 90% through the Sharjah waste-to-energy plant.

The UAE announced its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative during COP26 in Glasgow and unveiled its pathway to achieve net zero during COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh. The development of the VRC standard ahead of COP28 in Dubai aligns with the UAE's climate ambitions and aims to accelerate progress towards net-zero targets and the circular economy.

The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlighted in March 2023 that the waste management sector has the potential to mitigate 1.8 Gt (gigatonnes) of CO2 emissions annually through innovations in the waste management value chain and reduced reliance on virgin materials like plastic.

Carlos RV Silva, President of ISWA, expressed the need for integrated action and consistent solutions. He announced the launch of a new global initiative, supported by the UAE, BEEAH, and Roland Berger, linking discussions on plastic pollution with climate change negotiations at INC-2 in Paris and COP28 in Dubai.

The collaboration brings together BEEAH Group's expertise in waste management and sustainability, ISWA's competence in the circular economy, and Roland Berger's leadership in developing circular economy solutions to address climate change.

Hani Tohme, Managing Partner at Roland Berger Dubai, highlighted the scalable solution offered by the waste management sector to reduce carbon emissions, track material flows, and establish a self-sustaining financing system for global recycling infrastructure. He emphasised the coalition's ambition to contribute significantly to the Paris Agreement and looked forward to showcasing the waste management sector's potential at COP28.

The partnership is currently developing the standard’s framework and technology. The platform will be revealed at COP28 in Dubai between November 30th and December 12th, 2023.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations UAE Dubai Company Sharjah Paris Progress Glasgow Lead Middle East March May November December From Agreement

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

2 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

3 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

5 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

5 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.