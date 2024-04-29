Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain

Austrian Ambassador Mrs. Andrea Wicke met with Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain at the Punjab Investment Board office, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Austrian Ambassador Mrs. Andrea Wicke met with Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain at the Punjab Investment board office, here on Monday.

The provincial minister briefed the Austrian ambassador on investment opportunities and government priorities in Punjab's industrial estates. He highlighted the favorable investment environment for foreign investors in Punjab, citing examples of Turkish, Chinese, and other foreign companies already invested there. He encouraged Austrian investment companies to explore opportunities in Punjab.

The minister suggested that the Austrian government review the export potential of food items, garments, leather, and other products from Pakistan, emphasizing the need for practical measures to boost trade between Pakistan and Austria.

He underscored the government's focus on preparing skilled manpower for the global market, mentioning ongoing projects to upgrade technical education institutions and labs to international standards. He mentioned that four colleges of TEVTA are currently being upgraded in the first phase, with free IT courses offered to youth.

Ambassador Andrea Wicke proposed promoting bilateral trade cooperation through mutual exchange of trade delegations. She also suggested cooperation between the Austrian and Punjab governments in technical education, hydropower, and other sectors.

Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Investment Board, Jalal Hassan, was also present at the meeting.