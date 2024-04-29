Aleem announces significant developments for motorway expansion

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday announced the significant developments for the motorway expansion from Mansehra to Gilgit, Babu Sar top and Skardu region

He made the announcement while addressing the 14th passing-out ceremony of 289 police officers at the NHMP Training College in Sheikhupura.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Secretary of Communication Ali Sher Mehsud, IG Salman Chaudhry, Additional IG Ali Saber Kayani, Commandant DIG Syed Hashmat Kamal, patrol officers, and their families, said a press release issued here.

The minister highlighted plans to deploy Motorway Police to Gwadar and Karakoram areas, emphasizing the institution's integrity and its role in fostering integrity within the community.

He underlined the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in driving prosperity for Pakistan and reiterated commitments to enhance institutions, ensure quality selection process, and provide comprehensive training

to officers.

The minister announced an additional one-month extension for training completion and salary increments for officers.

IG Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry commended the role of Motorway Police despite resource limitations and praised Commandant College Syed Hashmat Kamal for their training initiatives.

Commandant Training College DIG Syed Hashmat Kamal expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized focus on personality development alongside professional training.

At the ceremony, Patrol Officer Faisal Mehmood Khan received the All-Round First position, Honor Cap Yasmin Nawaz secured the second position, Patrol Officer Kamran Shabir received the best academics award, and Aneesul islam clinched the best fire award. Patrol Officers Farqan Ali and Tahira Noor Sabri were also recognized for best parade, while Taj Nabi was honored with the best discipline award.

Aleem Khan paid tribute to the martyrs during the event, laying wreath in their memory.

