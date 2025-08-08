Belgium Issues 12 Guidelines For AI Use In Advertising
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 02:45 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) The Advertising Council in Belgium, together with the broader advertising sector, on Friday launched 12 guidelines for the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI).
The principles include the prioritisation of people and privacy, the crucial importance of transparency around AI use, the protection of vulnerable groups and the need to address environmental impact. They also align with the EU’s new AI framework, which took effect on 2nd August.
Marc Frederix, Chair of the Advertising Council, said the aim is for Belgium to be “a proactive leader in ethical AI adoption” to mitigate risks such as deception and manipulation. He said AI should enhance authenticity, creativity and operational excellence, not replace them. Personal data may be used only with clear, purpose-specific consent, and AI-generated images must be explicitly disclosed.
The guidelines were developed in collaboration with all major sector organisations and incorporate principles from legislation and existing charters. They are intended as practical guidance for everyone involved in advertising, from brands to technology providers.
The Jury for Ethical Practices (JEP) will monitor compliance with the guidelines, particularly in relation to transparency and consent.
Consumer Protection Minister Rob Beenders welcomed the initiative, saying, "Artificial intelligence opens up new opportunities for advertisers, but also poses risks for consumers, such as misleading practices or undue influence. First and foremost, it's crucial that existing legislation is also complied with in this new context. It's also encouraging to see the sector reflecting on its own responsibility."
