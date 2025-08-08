Rumors Hint At TECNO Spark 40 Series With Slim Design And Magnetic Wireless Charging
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 02:45 PM
The buzz around TECNO’s next big launch is growing, as leaks suggest the Spark 40 series may soon make its debut in Pakistan
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The buzz around TECNO’s next big launch is growing, as leaks suggest the Spark 40 series may soon make its debut in Pakistan. If the chatter from industry insiders is on point, this could be one of the brand’s most impressive Spark launches yet. The lineup is expected to feature two models — Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40 Pro+ — promising a mix of modern design, strong performance, and affordability.
Early images and leaked details hint at a notably slim, lightweight form factor, pointing to TECNO’s renewed attention to style and in-hand comfort. For users who prefer comfort and style, this design shift could be a major draw.
But the appeal may extend far beyond looks. Multiple leak reports suggest the series could introduce magnetic wireless charging, a feature almost unheard of in this price category. If true, this would set a new standard for budget-friendly smartphones in Pakistan. Fast wired charging is also anticipated, though specifics remain under wraps.
Another headline-grabbing rumor is the possible global debut of the MediaTek Helio G200 processor. The chip is expected to bring notable gains in performance and efficiency, opening the door for smoother gaming, faster multitasking, and better overall responsiveness.
On the display front, sources point to an AMOLED screen with high brightness and a fast refresh rate, enhancing the experience for video viewing, gaming, and scrolling through social apps.
The Spark series has long been known for delivering solid features without the premium price tag. If these leaks prove accurate, TECNO may be about to raise the bar yet again, offering young buyers a smartphone that combines style, innovation, and value in one sleek package.
While TECNO has yet to confirm any official specs, the current wave of leaks suggests the Spark 40 series could be a game-changer for budget smartphones in 2025.
Recent Stories
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025
More Stories From Technology
-
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Charging32 seconds ago
-
The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to Pakistan on August 8 ..23 hours ago
-
Realme Partners with Aston Martin Formula One® Team to Launch Co-branded GT 7 Dream Edition in Paki ..3 days ago
-
PITB Hosts Certificate Distribution Ceremony for ‘Summer Camp’ Participants*4 days ago
-
BingX Labs Marks One Year of Web3 & AI Innovation with $16Million in Strategic Investments4 days ago
-
TECNO Launches Spark Go 2 in Pakistan — Slim, Smart, and Built for Real Life4 days ago
-
Own Your Spotlight with OPPO Reno14 Series: Now Available for Pre-Order4 days ago
-
Australia’s first homegrown space rocket explodes seconds after launch7 days ago
-
Glamour Meets Tech: Sehar and Shuja Reunite for the OPPO Reno14 Series Launch8 days ago
-
PITB Signs MoU with Pakistan Software Testing Board to Empower IT Talent with Global IT Certificatio ..10 days ago
-
HONOR Launches the All-new HONOR X6c & HONOR X7c10 days ago
-
WhatsApp replaces windows app with web wrapper amid users’ concerns13 days ago