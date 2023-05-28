UrduPoint.com

Benfica Win Record-setting 38th Portuguese League Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) Benfica won the Portuguese league title for the first time in four years on Saturday, defeating Santa Clara 3-0.

FC Porto finished second, two points behind Benfica, after a 3-0 victory.
It was Benfica's 38th league title, and their first since 2019. Porto had won it twice and Sporting once since Benfica's last win.

More Stories From Middle East

