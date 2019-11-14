UrduPoint.com
Body Of Emirati Serviceman Tariq Al Baloushi Arrives In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Body of Emirati serviceman Tariq Al Baloushi arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) The body of martyred serviceman First Corporal Tariq Hussein Hassan Al Baloushi arrived at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi aboard a UAE military plane on Thursday.

Several senior Armed Forces officers received the body at the airport, where a special military ceremony was organised to mark the return of his remains.

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces on Wednesday announced that Al Baloushi was killed while carrying out his duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's ''Operation Decisive Storm'' and "Operation Restoring Hope", extending heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family.

