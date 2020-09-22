UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 13,439 New COVID-19 Cases, 377 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Brazil reports 13,439 new COVID-19 cases, 377 deaths

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) Brazil recorded 13,439 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, as well as 377 deaths from the disease, Reuters reported, citing data from the Health Ministry on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 4.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 137,272, according to ministry data.

