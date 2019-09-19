UrduPoint.com
CBUAE Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced that effective Thursday 19 September 2019, it will lower interest rates applied to the issuance of its Certificates of Deposits in line with the decrease in interest rates on US Dollar, following the Federal Reserve board’s decision to decrease the Federal Funds Rate by 25 basis points at its meeting of today.

The Repo Rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from CBUAE against Certificates of Deposits has also been decreased by 25 basis points.

Certificates of Deposit, which CBUAE issues to banks operating in the country, are the monetary policy instrument through which changes in interest rates are transmitted to the UAE banking system.

