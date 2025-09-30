World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The World Governments Summit Organisation has signed a strategic Partnership Agreement with the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), marking a new milestone in strengthening global collaboration.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, aims to expand the presence of Latin American and Caribbean nations on the Summit platform and showcase its governmental experiences and best practices globally. The partnership aims to foster joint initiatives and develop future-focused opportunities that enhance international dialogue and cooperation.

The Partnership Agreement was signed by Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit, and Ambassador Noemí Espinoza Madrid, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States. It focuses on advancing various areas of cooperation, strengthening the representation of Latin American and Caribbean governments at the Summit, exchanging knowledge and best practices in sustainable development, and collaborating in high-level initiatives and meetings in the UAE and globally.

Mohamed Al Sharhan emphasised that the collaboration with the ACS represents a significant step forward in the Summit’s mission to foster international cooperation and global partnerships. “The Caribbean region holds a unique place in the vision of the World Governments Summit. This partnership creates new opportunities for governments across continents to actively contribute to shaping the future, advancing innovation, and improving quality of life for societies worldwide.”

Ambassador Noemí Espinoza Madrid highlighted the importance of the agreement, noting, “The signing of this Parnterhsip Agreement, which formally launches the partnership between the ACS and the World Government Summit, is a historic milestone for the Greater Caribbean.

It opens a new chapter of cooperation that will strengthen bonds between our regions and inspire innovative solutions to shared challenges. The 10th ACS International Cooperation Conference in Dubai will be an unprecedented occasion to translate this spirit of friendship into concrete results that benefit our peoples.”

The Partnership Agreement lays the groundwork for joint initiatives that address emerging opportunities and embed innovation as a key pillar of future readiness. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to supporting inclusive global dialogue, advancing sustainable development, and amplifying regional voices on the world stage.

World Governments Summit represents a global platform for anticipating the future of governments worldwide. The Summit outlines the agenda for the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to create solutions for global challenges facing humanity. It also serves as a hub for knowledge exchange in government work, future foresight, and technology. The Summit brings together thought leaders, policymakers, experts, and entrepreneurs with the shared objective of advancing human development and improving the quality of life in societies.

The Summit is dedicated to building partnerships and strengthening international cooperation, analyzing future trends, challenges, and opportunities worldwide, and showcasing the latest innovations, best practices, and smart solutions to inspire government creativity in addressing future challenges.