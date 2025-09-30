Open Menu

UAE Recognised As Major Regional Power In Trade, Innovation: ECIPE Director

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 04:45 PM

UAE recognised as major regional power in trade, innovation: ECIPE Director

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, Senior Advisor, Trade, Technology and International Affairs, and Director at the European Centre for International Political Economy (ECIPE), has stated that the UAE is a responsible and major regional power, recognised for its leadership in economic diversification, global trade and innovation, as well as its prominent role in international technology discussions.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the launch of the Aid Foresight Programme in Abu Dhabi, Lee-Makiyama stated that the UAE is regarded as a natural, neutral and trusted broker in many respects, so it is no surprise that the UAE and the GCC region are assuming a greater role in this conversation (Aid Foresight Programme).

He added that, as key partners, Europe and East Asia need to work more closely with the region to deliver real change on the ground for countries that are recipient of the Official Development Assistance (ODA).

Lee-Makiyama underlined the importance of addressing growing strains in the global trading system, citing tariffs, sanctions, and rising frictions between East and West. He said his aim in joining the programme is to contribute ideas on where the UAE should position itself in the future to fulfil its role and relevance in ODA.

