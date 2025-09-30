Etihad Rail to launch passenger services in 2026, connecting 11 cities across UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the United Arab Emirates's national railway network, confirmed that it is moving forward with confidence toward launching passenger transport services by 2026, in line with the UAE’s ambition to provide an integrated, safe, and efficient rail network.

It said this network will contribute to strengthening connectivity between cities and communities while meeting passenger needs according to the highest international standards.

Azza Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Passenger Services, told Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the opening of the second edition of the Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference for railways, transport, and infrastructure in Abu Dhabi today that Etihad Rail is building strategic partnerships to ensure smooth and connected journeys through integrated first- and last-mile solutions, in cooperation with local transport providers, municipalities, and technology platforms.

She explained that the company is developing a world-class passenger experience that combines comfort, reliability, and affordability, while adopting a “digital tickets first” approach. She noted that the rail network will feature routes fully separated from roads, enhancing safety by eliminating collision risks.

She added that the passenger service will provide accurate and reliable timetables, with travel times of 57 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, 105 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, and 70 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Ruwais.

Onboard, passengers will have dedicated spaces for work, reading, or relaxation, allowing them to choose the best way to spend their journey.

She pointed out that the trains are designed to accommodate 400 passengers per train, with multiple daily trips, boosting capacity to transport individuals, families, and groups efficiently.

Regarding stations across the country, Al Suwaidi said that planning them is a key part of building an integrated and accessible network for all. Passenger services will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE — from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the east — passing through Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

She stressed that the company is committed to meeting the target date of 2026 for launching passenger services, with quality, safety, and reliability forming the core pillars at every stage of implementation.

On the high-speed rail project, Al Suwaidi explained that it will connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour, allowing travel between the two cities in just 30 minutes. She noted that the project will contribute approximately AED 145 billion to the UAE's GDP over the next fifty years, strengthening the country's position as a leading destination in the new-generation railway sector.