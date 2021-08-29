Chair of Nazarbayev Centre: UAE is role model for tolerance, coexistence and peace

by Ahmed Gamal NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) Bulat Sarsenbayev, Chairman of the board of the N. Nazarbayev Centre on the development of interfaith and intercivilisation dialogue, has said that the UAE has been an inspiring model of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, thanks to its policy of moderation and the many initiatives it runs to promote dialogue between peoples and religions.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of UAE's media visit to Kazakhstan in commemoration of its 30th independence anniversary, Sarsenbayev said, "the UAE has witnessed a significant development in different fields over the past 50 years, and has succeeded in building a solid foundation for mutual coexistence among the many nationalities that live on its land," hailing the UAE's leadership on these achievements and congratulating them and the people of the UAE on the country’s golden jubilee.

"During my visit to the UAE, I have sensed the remarkable and unique policy that the country adopts to promote dialogue, tolerance and acceptance of the other, especially that the UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities," he said, adding that the UAE and Kazakhstan have succeeded in developing profound relations between the two countries, upon the directives and support of their leaderships, while more efforts are being made to achieve further overall development.

Sarsenbayev reiterated that the UAE and Kazakhstan have a lot in common, promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and interfaith dialogue, as a mean towards global stability and peace. "Kazakhstan is home to more than 100 ethnic groups and more than 18 faiths, whereas the UAE is home to more than 200 different nationalities," he said.

Commenting on Nazarbayev Centre for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilisation Dialogue, Sarsenbayev said that it was established in 2019 on the initiative of Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and is aimed at promoting dialogue between religions, cultures and civilisations.

The Centre holds once in three years the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which was held for the first time in 2003 on the initiative of President Nazarbayev and attended by world leaders and prominent religious representatives.

Sarsenbayev unveiled that the Secretariat of the Congress will hold its 19th meeting on 5th and 6th October 2021 in the capital Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. They also held a roundtable on 25th August under the theme of "The role of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in promoting peace, harmony and unity in the world during coronavirus pandemic." These activities are all held in preparation of the VII Congresses of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which is due in 2022.

He also praised the role of Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev and its current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in placing Kazakhstan as a global centre for interfaith and intercivilisation dialogue.

"Kazakhstan is keen on playing a prominent and active role in enhancing world peace. As a part of its efforts, Kazakhstan was a founding member of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) which is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia," he said. The idea of convening the CICA was first proposed in 1992 during the United Nations General Assembly’s meeting.

Sarsenbayev concluded that Kazakhstan, thanks to its cultural diversity, plays a prominent role in boosting dialogue between religions and civilisations. "The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions functions as an international interfaith institution that aims to deepen and strengthen mutual understanding and respect among religious communities and promote the values of peace, harmony and tolerance as the unshakable principles of human existence."